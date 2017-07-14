Hundreds take in hot air balloon light show at Levis Commons - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hundreds take in hot air balloon light show at Levis Commons

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL)

Hundreds of people gathered at Levis Commons in Perrysburg Friday night for an amazing light show.

The Glass City Balloon Race is nearly set. But for Friday, people got to see the balloon up close.

Some got to take rides on the balloons. 

Later, a spectacular glow show took place with pilots lighting their balloons after the sun had gone down.

The event continues into the weekend.

