Findlay, Hancock County officials working to prevent future flooding events

As the flood waters from the Blanchard River begin to recede in Findlay, some residents are outraged at the near constant flooding when heavy rain hits.

"It is what it is," said Findlay resident Julie Crom. "They haven't done anything to fix the flooding problems. So we have to deal with it every time it comes."

Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robinson says they are trying to fight the flooding problem, but the fight is slow-going.

"It's a tough deal. We were dealing with a federal approach and the federal government doesn't move fast," Commissioner Robinson said. "Last year we left the corps and less than a year later we actually have a project that is going to be going to engineering, plans and to construction in a year at less than a million dollars."

The city's plan is to create benches along the Blanchard River to increase the flow and capacity. The total work will cost close to $20 million and reduce the river in flood events by a foot.

While that is good news, there is still much more work needed. stop flooding events like this.

"We still need to do more from an economic development perspective," said Findlay Director of Economic Development Tim Mayle. "If we want to develop north of the river, if we want to continue to be the top metropolitan in the United States and have the investment we've seen, we need to take care of the flooding."

County Commissioner Robinson was out with crews checking the flow of basins. They have been working around the clock. He says that work continues along with their land acquisitions.

"We're working on the drainage projects in terms of our basins, our ditch projects," Commissioner Robinson said. "We have to keep working on those. We have to keep working on the river maintenance because those are things that we can do to kind of help to keep the water moving. And then in terms of dealing with the water volume, that's where we are going to need some additional engineering work."

Beyond the benches in the river, Hancock County is still working with their partners to discover the best way to mitigate flooding.

