Findlay resident making the best of historic flooding near his home

Dozens of Findlay residents were affected by flood. Each have their own challenges and their own story.

One man tried to make the best of a stressful situation by riding his paddleboat through his yard.

Noah King moved into his house in 2010, three years after the historic 2007 flood. He knew about the risk, but never imagined flooding to this extent.

King's pig, named Miss Piggy, spends much of her time outside. But she will not even leave the porch.

Meanwhile, all of his possessions in his garage are lost. But he says he is thankful his house is okay.

"Everybody around here should know and be advised that the water can come in to your property and do this to you and it's a sad thing," King said. "Like everybody says, 'It can't happen to me' or 'Can this happen to you?' Yes it can."

He says he does not know what his next step is, but he will figure out a director once the water goes down. In the meantime, he says his neighbors have been more than helpful through this trying time.

