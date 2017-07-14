Monroe Health Department warns of high levels of E. coli in Luna Pier City Beach

The signs telling people not to swim in the water at Luna Pier City Beach won't be going away any time soon. As of Friday, the Monroe County Health Department declared the water is still unsafe and will be closed this weekend.

Everyone in the area has been advised against full body contact due to high levels of E.coli. Some would think that the thought of E.coli would scare off people, but the Luna Pier City Beach was packed.

“I can't believe all these parents out here are allowing their children to get in this water. Now when your kids are sick and you've gotta take them to the hospital, you're gonna blame the city,” said Marissa Bigley, a beach goer who refuses to go in the water.

Weekly samples are taken of the water, but the results haven't been good for a while now. Beach visitors are now beginning to wonder when that'll change.

“What are they going to do between now and say, a week, in order to take that sign down and make this lake water safe. They're not going to do it in a week, I'm sorry, that's millions of gallons of water,” said Bigley. “How are you going to make that safe for us to swim in in a week? Please break that down for me,” she asked.

