Much of downtown Findlay open for business despite flooding

Businesses along the Blanchard River remained closed as the water finally began to recede Friday in Findlay. Further away though, other businesses went on as usual.

"But the bulk of the business is south of here and we're all dry and we're all clear," said Meg Rossilli of Rossilli's Restaurant.

There were some people who took advantage of the smaller crowds going downtown.

"A lot of people are afraid to venture out just because of the traffic being such a bear," said resident Kevin Cullen. "But now man, everything down here is cooking, all of the places serving food and coffee."

Many of these businesses have a solid gauge in where high water will be thanks to the flood of 2007 so most didn't even plan on closing or used any sandbags.

"I think that everybody downtown is aware of the risks," said John Cavelage, owner Coffee Amici. "Not everybody can get flood insurance, but I think businesses are pretty well prepared now compared to the past."

These local establishments will also be open all weekend for anyone needing a break from the cleanup process once the water begins to recede.

