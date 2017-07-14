ProMedica to sell its portion of Fort Industry Square for retail and residential use

ProMedica plans to sell its portion of Fort Industry Square in downtown Toledo. This is the first time the Toledo-based health care system has mentioned any word of creating more residential space on north Summit Street.

That's because it's the plan of the developer who wants to buy the historic Fort Industry Square from ProMedica.

ProMedica owns roughly three quarters of the building.

In a statement to WTOL, ProMedica confirmed the sale of Fort Industry Square in a state to WTOL:

"ProMedica is pleased to share that we have found a developer interested in purchasing Fort Industry Square. The plan is to develop it for residential and retail use," said Serena Smith, ProMedica's Marketing Communications Manager.

Mum is the word when it comes to revealing who the developer is.

Folks downtown said merging retail and residential space is key to keeping people downtown.

"Commercial stuff at the bottom. That stuff might be things like performance clubs and places to eat which tends to attract people back down to the downtown area," said Ray Daniel a resident who supports the downtown development.

There isn't any confirmation on when the sale will be final or when it will start.



One developer who still owns a parcel in the historic building said the bigger picture is to turn the place into a more residential friendly area.