ProMedica to sell its portion of Fort Industry Square for retail and residential use

An isolated showers is possible through the evening as temperatures fall through the 70s.More >>
An isolated showers is possible through the evening as temperatures fall through the 70s.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Businesses along the Blanchard River remained closed as the water finally began to recede Friday in Findlay.More >>
Businesses along the Blanchard River remained closed as the water finally began to recede Friday in Findlay.More >>
ProMedica plans to sell its portion of Fort Industry Square in downtown Toledo. This is the first time the Toledo-based health care system has mentioned any word of creating more residential space on north Summit Street.More >>
ProMedica plans to sell its portion of Fort Industry Square in downtown Toledo. This is the first time the Toledo-based health care system has mentioned any word of creating more residential space on north Summit Street.More >>
Flooding not only hit Findlay hard, but also the Village of Carey. Neighbors yards are completely immersed in water and businesses floors flooded.More >>
Flooding not only hit Findlay hard, but also the Village of Carey. Neighbors yards are completely immersed in water and businesses floors flooded.More >>
A woman accused to trafficking drugs pleaded guilty to the charges in court Friday.More >>
A woman accused to trafficking drugs pleaded guilty to the charges in court Friday.More >>
Many K-9 officers from the Toledo Police Department will gather at Ottawa Park Saturday morning to honor one of their own.More >>
Many K-9 officers from the Toledo Police Department will gather at Ottawa Park Saturday morning to honor one of their own.More >>