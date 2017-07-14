TPD to celebrate, remember fallen K-9 at memorial 5K

Many K-9 officers from the Toledo Police Department will gather at Ottawa Park Saturday morning to honor one of their own.

Two years ago, Falko, a K-9 officer, was killed in the line of duty. It was an emotional loss for the department and the Toledo community.

But Saturday at the Falko Memorial 5K, the healing process continues for officers and other K-9s with the department.

The department established the 5K to help the K-9 unit to pay for medical bills, equipment and other expenses when the dogs retire from service. It is also a way the community can show support for the job the men, women and K-9s do.

"We don't want to forget the sacrifices K-9 Falko made that day," said Officer Robin Matejewski of the K-9 unit. "And we don't want to forget other officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, K-9 and otherwise."

Businesses around Toledo will be on hand at the park supporting the 5K including a dog bakery, a local painter and a graphic company.

The 5K is $30 for walkers and runners and $35 for those planning to bring a dog. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

