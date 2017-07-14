Elite Toledo youth leaders to celebrate African-American culture at 13th annual parade

Some of Toledo’s elite youth leaders are inviting the public to celebrate African-American culture at the 13th annual Toledo African-American Parade.

Life, history and heritage within the culture will be discussed and celebrated.

Youth leaders within the city such as Robert Easter Jr., Deshaun Kizer , Nigel Hayes and others who have made the city proud, will be available to spend time with those who attend.

Whitmer High School graduate and Wisconsin’s forward Nigel Hayes, said it’s important to be a role model to younger generations.

“It's our job with the power we have, the responsibility, to convey that message to the youth in Toledo. Whether it's sports or anything else you want, that hard work, right attitude and everything else, that you can achieve the dreams you want," said Hayes.

The parade will begin at the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union starting at10 a.m. WTOL’s anchor Andrew Kinsey will also be in attendance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.