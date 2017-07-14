Toledo City Council members attend urban development retreat

Members of the Toledo City Council gathered for an urban planning retreat Friday.

Councilmen and women had the challenge of coming up with a plan for a hypothetical town in the midst of developing.

The retreat is suppose to prepare the city for potential development.

Many council members thought this was an appropriate time to practice due to the development going on in the city.

"This is an unprecedented moment for Toledo," said Councilwoman Sandy Spang. "We got so much development happening. We need to maximize on this moment. We need to be ready for developers, and we need to understand what they need us to do to make our projects work."

The Urban Land Institute is a non-profit organization that puts on retreats and conferences for city leaders across the country.

