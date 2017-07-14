One person sent to the hospital after two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash in Toledo sent at least one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Alexis Road near Menard's.

Police say a truck and a car collide at an intersection.

The car was completely smashed and driver had to be cut out from the car. He was taken the hospital, though the extent of his injuries are not known.

The driver in the truck was able to get out on his own power. First responders did not transport him to the hospital.

