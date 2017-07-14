'Pink at the Park' to offer a night full of fun for charity

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is inviting everyone to show their support in the fight against breast cancer at “Pink at the Park” night at Fifth Third Field on Sunday, July 16.

The Toledo Mud Hens will play against the Columbus Clippers that night starting at 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the game will benefit Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio.

Families can also head to Hensville Park for family fun that includes multiple inflatable games. Entry fees for the inflatable fun theme park are just $3 for children 12 and under.

Immediately after the baseball game, the annual “Battle of the Badges” softball game will begin.

Fans can watch the rivalry unfold as the Toledo Fire Department plays against the Toledo Police Department.

Tickets for that game are $13 and include a $2 donation to TPD and TFD’s local 92 charities. Tickets bought for the softball game can also be used for admission for the Mud Hens game.

