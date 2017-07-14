Byrne Rd. Kroger set to close in August

Another store in Toledo is shutting its doors.

The Kroger Company announced on Friday that they will not renew the lease of the Kroger inside the Southland Shopping Center on Byrne Road.

The Kroger has been in the shopping center since 2003.

The store is slated to close August 14.

"Closing a store is always a difficult decision. Unfortunately, despite a number of investments in the store over the past years and our store team's best efforts, we continued to see profits steadily decline at the Byrne Road store. After the first quarter of this year, it was decided to end operations at this location," said Bill Green, vice president for Kroger's Columbus Division.

The Kroger gas station at the same location will also close.

The approximately 115 employees will be offered employment at other nearby Kroger locations.

