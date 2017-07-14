St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to give tour, bonus prize

The amazing St. Jude Children's Hospital dream home in Perrysburg is still up for grabs, meaning you still have a chance to enter to win by purchasing a ticket for $100.

Even though the house is guaranteed to one winner, by entering before July 27, you also have the chance to win a five-night trip for two, to Riu Playacar in Riviera Maya, Mexico bonus prize.

All who enter the dream home contest will help the St. Jude’s research hospital continue their lifesaving work with their ticket donation, which is a gift within itself.

MORE: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Anyone interested in seeing the house will be able to take tours every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday July 15. The tours will end August 6 and all giveaway winners will be drawn on August 10 on WTOL.

And because the Appliance Center provided furniture to stage the house tour, anyone who takes a peek at the house will automatically be entered to win a $5,000 furniture shopping spree with the home furniture store.

"We are furnishing some of the rooms. There's other designers here helping out which really benefits all of us. We want people to come in and feel like home already so they can see when they walk in and say yes this is my home,” said Appliance Merchandiser Dora Byers.

You can buy your ticket by calling 800-831-7061.

