St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to give tour, bonus prize

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, still humid with temperatures in the upper 60s out the door.More >>
Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning, still humid with temperatures in the upper 60s out the door.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Another store in Toledo is shutting its doors.More >>
Another store in Toledo is shutting its doors.More >>
Toledo police were called to a home to check on the safety of three children living there on Wednesday.More >>
Toledo police were called to a home to check on the safety of three children living there on Wednesday.More >>
The amazing St. Jude Children's Hospital dream home in Perrysburg is still up for grabs, meaning you still have a chance to enter to win by purchasing a ticket for $100. Even though the house is guaranteed to one winner, by entering before July 27, you also have the chance to win a bonus prize.More >>
The amazing St. Jude Children's Hospital dream home in Perrysburg is still up for grabs, meaning you still have a chance to enter to win by purchasing a ticket for $100. Even though the house is guaranteed to one winner, by entering before July 27, you also have the chance to win a bonus prize.More >>
You hear about cars being recalled all the time. But have you ever worried about those recalled cars still being driven on the road?More >>
You hear about cars being recalled all the time. But have you ever worried about those recalled cars still being driven on the road?More >>
'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' and the UN have a new rhyme, to promote sustainable development.More >>
'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' and the UN have a new rhyme, to promote sustainable development.More >>