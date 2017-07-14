Former Toledo officer in court for child sex crime - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Toledo officer in court for child sex crime

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Michael E. Moore (Source: Toledo Police) Michael E. Moore (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former Toledo Police officer will be on the other side of the law Friday afternoon.

Michael Moore is accused of paying to have sex with a child under 13 years old.

Police began an internal investigation on Moore last year, after receiving a tip.

He was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and compelling prostitution.

