Many Toledoans have noticed an uptick in homicides this year. Now statistics back up that uneasy feeling.

Homicides double in 2017 as other crimes decrease

Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.

Police, convenience stores working together to catch credit card thieves

A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.

A former Toledo Police Officer will be on the other side of the law Friday afternoon.

Former Toledo officer in court for child sex crime

Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Tuesday night on 117th Street.

A former Toledo Police officer will be on the other side of the law Friday afternoon.

Michael Moore is accused of paying to have sex with a child under 13 years old.

Police began an internal investigation on Moore last year, after receiving a tip.

He was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and compelling prostitution.

WTOL’s Michelle Zepeda will keep you updated with the latest coming up at 5 p.m.

