'Natural healer' pleads guilty to drug charges

A woman accused to trafficking drugs pleaded guilty to the charges in court Friday.

Charmaine Bassett pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking of drugs and marijuana.

After getting a new lawyer, Bassett and the new counsel decided to plead guilty to the charges against her.

Bassett was giving out psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana for what she claimed as healing purposes.

She told the judge she thought what she was doing was legal because it was party of her religious beliefs.

Bassett must serve three years of community control and can't be around drugs.

