Oregon City School district to host substitute job fair

There will be a substitute employee job fair for the Oregon City School district next Tuesday, July 18.

Substitute positions include teaching and non-teaching positions.

A bachelor’s degree is required for anyone interested in a substitute teaching position.

A high school diploma or GED is required for the substitute positions listed below:

Bus drivers

Mechanics

Monitors

Cafeteria workers

Custodian workers

Paraprofessionals

Maintenance workers

Nurses

Secretarial positions

The job fair will be at Fasset Junior High School, located at 3025 Starr Avenue in Oregon, Ohio and will start at noon and end at 5 p.m.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply here and should also bring credentials and resumes to the job fair.

On site information will be available at the event along with interviews.

