FULL LIST: Road closures due to flooding, high water - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FULL LIST: Road closures due to flooding, high water

Main Street, downtown Findlay (Source: WTOL) Main Street, downtown Findlay (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Many roads in multiple counties are closed due to flooding and high water areas. 

Check out the full list below:

Findlay

  • West Sandusky Street and Portz Avenue
  • Western Avenue at West Hardin Street
  • 100 to 200 block of East Foulke Avenue
  • 400 block of Third Street
  • Lima Avenue at Byal Avenue to the city limits
  • Glessner Avenue 
  • 2nd Street west of the railroad tracks
  • East Sandusky Street at Eagle Creek
  • East Main Cross Street east of South Blanchard Street
  • Tiffin Avenue at Bright Road
  • Bright Road at the railroad tracks
  • Lima Avenue south of I-75
  • 6th Street from Lockwood Road to Burson Drive
  • Defiance Avenue at Bolton Street
  • Countryside Drive
  • 300 block of Clifton Avenue
  • Broad Avenue at Western Avenue
  • 1400 to 1600 block of Park Street
  • 400 block of Rector Avenue at Bolton Street
  • Washington Avenue at Fairlawn Place
  • Parkside Place and Bernard Avenue
  • Technology Drive at The Right Thing
  • Interstate Court
  • Prentiss Avenue at Bolton Street
  • 1500 Logan Avenue
  • Westfield Drive
  • 300 block of East McPherson Avenue
  • Hunter's Creek subdivision
  • Manor Hill Drive
  • Graceland Avenue north of Sixth Street
  • Frazer Street at Fox Street
  • Marshall Street between Washington Avenue and Shinkle Street
  • 1800 block of Eastview
  • 1800 block Westview
  • County Road 236 at State Route 568
  • Main Street Bridge
  • 300 block of Defiance Avenue 
  • Brookside Drive between Sixth Street and Blanchard Avenue
  • Northbound Fishlock Avenue at Blanchard Avenue
  • East Sandusky Street at Fishlock Avenue
  • East Sandusky Street at Bright Road -accessible from north
  • South Blanchard Avenue to Williams Street
  • 800 block of Wilson Street
  • 900 block of South Blanchard Avenue northbound lanes
  • South Main Street at Olive Street
  • Factory Street and Center Street
  • South Blanchard Avenue from Sixth Street to river
  • Amelia Avenue at Fifth Street
  • Clinton Street from Center Clinton Court
  • Blanchard Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Broad Avenue and Western Avenue closed from West Trenton Avenue to West Main Cross Street
  • East Lincoln Street from South Main Street to South Blanchard Street
  • North West Street closed from Defiance Avenue to West High Street
  • Westfield Drive - approximately six inches of water
  • East Main Cross Street from South Blanchard Avenue to Osborn Avenue
  • East Sandusky from South Main Street to South Blanchard Street
  • Blanchard Avenue from South Blanchard to Selby Street - some water remains near Williams Street

Hancock County High Water:

  • US 224 between County Road 140 and County Road 223 - Liberty Township
  • California Avenue - Liberty Township
  • Oregon Road - Liberty Township
  • US 30 at County Road 183 - Delaware Township
  • State Route 698 at County Road 313 - Eagle Township
  • Westmoor Road - Liberty Township
  • US 30 closed near US 68 and State Route 37 - Madison Township
  • US 224 near East Trail 254 - Biglick Township
  • Trail 101 closed near County Road 220 and Trail 142 - Allen Township
  • US 68 closed near US 30 - Madison Township
  • County Road 86 near Count Road 16 and State Route 235 - Blanchard Township
  • State Route 613 near County Road 140 and I-75 - Allen Township
  • Trail 218 closed near County Road 23 and the county line - Washington Township
  • County Road 216 near West County Road 23 - Washington Township
  • State Route 235 closed south of County Road 86 - Blanchard Township
  • State Route 235 at Trail 110 - Pleasant Township
  • State Route 235 north of US 224 - Blanchard Township
  • State Route 235 at County Road 96 - Blanchard Township
  • County Road 7 closed at State Route  568 - Biglick Township
  • Trail 253 closed at Trail 207 and County Road 7 - Biglick Township
  • County Road 97 at east State Route 186 - Pleasant Township
  • County Road 97 near Trail 135/136 - Portage Township
  • County Road 97 closed at East Trail 131 - Portage Township
  • County Road 139 closed at County Road 97 and Trail 95 - Liberty Township
  • County Road 18 at County Road 216 - Cass Township
  • County Road 236 at County Road 216 - Cass Township
  • Trail 71 closed at State Route 103/County Road 24 - Madison Township
  • Trail 32 closed at Eagle Creek - Madison Township
  • State Route 37 closed at County Road 180 - Marion Township
  • County Road 180 closed State Route 568 and State Route 15 - Marion Township
  • State Route 103 at Trail 70 - Madison Township
  • Trail 66 closed near Trail 32 and Trail 30 - Madison Township
  • Trail 25 at US 68 and County Road 9 - Eagle Township
  • Trail 72 at County Road 26 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township
  • Trail 70 at Trail 24 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township
  • State Route 568 closed at County Road 236 and Trail 234 - Marion Township
  • Trail 196 near Trail 197 - Amanda Township
  • County Road 109 at Trail 256 - Washington Township
  • County Road 109 at Bridge near Country Road 18 - Cass Township
  • State Route 37 closed at Trail 233 - Marion Township
  • County Road 8 at State Route 15 and County Road 24 - Marion Township
  • County Road 26 at E. County Road 313 
  • County Road 203 at Trail 139 and County Road 170 - Portage Township
  • Trail 135 at US 224 - Liberty Township
  • Nebraska - Liberty Township
  • Oklahoma - Liberty Township
  • Wyoming - Liberty Township
  • Trail 49 closed at US 68 - Eagle Township
  • State Route 235 closed south of Trail 89 - Blanchard Township
  • Trail 89 closed east of State Route 235 - Blanchard Township
  • Trail 123 closed south of US 223 - Blanchard Township
  • County Road 16 closed south of US 224 - Blanchard Township
  • Trail 50 closed at County Road 9 - Eagle Township
  • Trail 123 closed south of County Road 96 - Blanchard Township
  • State Route 235 at Trail 93 - Blanchard Township
  • State Route 37 closed at Trail 234 - Marion Township
  • State Route 235 closed at County Road 37 - Union Township
  • Main Street closed at Trail 145 - Findlay
  • Trail 190 at Trail 202 - Marion Township
  • Trail 205 at Trail 244 - Marion Township
  • Trail 207 at Trail 244 - Marion Township
  • Trail 241 at Trail 208 - Marion Township
  • County Road 7 closed at State Route 568 - Marion Township
  • County Road 180 closed at State Route 568 and State Route 15 - Marion Township
  • County Road 26 closed at County Road 313 - Union Township
  • State Route 235 closed at County Road 37 - Union Township
  • Trail 235 closed at Trail 207 and County Road 7 - Biglick
  • Trail 101 closed at County Road 220 and trail 142 - Allen Township
  • State Route 37 - north of Trail 166 - Jackson Township

Hardin County High Water: 

•   State Route 53
•   State Route 68

Putnam County High Water:

•   State Route 109
•   State Route 634

Wyandot County High Water:

•   State Route 103
•   State Route 568
•   State Route 294

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly