TPD rescue 3 children living in deplorable conditions

Toledo police were called to a home to check on the safety of three children living there on Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on Spencer Street after receiving a call from Lucas County Children Services.

CSB said they needed to check on the safety of an eight-year-old, two-year-old and one-year-old who were believed to be alone in the house.

Police found the three children alone in the home living in terrible conditions.

Police say mother Khadijah Martre was not at the home and could not be located.

The children were taken to Lucas County Children Services.

Officers issued a warrant for Martre.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.