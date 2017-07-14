Police find man stabbed, person of interest - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police find man stabbed, person of interest

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Wednesday night on the 2900 block of 117th Street.

The man had several wounds on his back, neck and shoulders.

TPD also found the alleged suspect with injuries.

Both men were treated for their injuries and released. Neither were arrested.

The incident is an ongoing investigation. 

