Police find man stabbed, person of interest

A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.

A Toledo teen who will be tried as an adult on murder charges faced a judge on Tuesday.

Man, teen face charges in shooting death of 24-year-old

Man, teen face charges in shooting death of 24-year-old

Many Toledoans have noticed an uptick in homicides this year. Now statistics back up that uneasy feeling.

Many Toledoans have noticed an uptick in homicides this year. Now statistics back up that uneasy feeling.

Homicides double in 2017 as other crimes decrease

Homicides double in 2017 as other crimes decrease

Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.

Credit Card theft can cause financial ruin to its victims, but Toledo police are using surveillance cameras and social media to crack down on this kind of crime.

Police, convenience stores working together to catch credit card thieves

Police, convenience stores working together to catch credit card thieves

A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.

A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.

Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Tuesday night on 117th Street.

Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Tuesday night on 117th Street.

Toledo police found a man stabbed with several wounds Wednesday night on the 2900 block of 117th Street.

The man had several wounds on his back, neck and shoulders.

TPD also found the alleged suspect with injuries.

Both men were treated for their injuries and released. Neither were arrested.

The incident is an ongoing investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.