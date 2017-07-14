Crash into tree sends three people to hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crash into tree sends three people to hospital

A crash in west Toledo sent three people to the hospital Thursday night.

The crash occurred on North Detroit Avenue at Wagoner Boulevard. 

Police say the driver of the car missed a curve in the road while approaching the viaduct and crashed into a tree. 

Three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

However officials say their injures are non-life threatening. 

