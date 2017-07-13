Heavy rains leaves downtown Carey underwater

Flooding not only hit Findlay hard, but also the Village of Carey.

Neighbors yards are completely immersed in water and businesses floors flooded.

Five and a half inches of rain in just 12 hours. With so much rain downtown Carey is underwater.

"It flooded in less than 15 minutes,” said Brian Spencer, public works director. “From the time it started crossing the street until it came out here on Vance Street was 15 minutes."

Roads are closed due to high water, and while the village has tried to make improvements to prevent flooding like this, sometimes there isn't much to do.

"In situations like this, like we've had the past few days, it's very difficult,” explained Mayor Jennifer Rathburn. “The capacity of any village I'm not sure could handle this kind of rain, so we offered free sand bagging obviously."

"We get a lot of water here,” said Joe Collet, a resident of Carey for 75 years. “I'll tell you that."

What once was residents backyards now looks more like a giant pond. Joe says there's about three feet of water in his backyard, but is glad it’s mostly stayed out of his house.

"The steps were all covered way up to the steps,” said Joe. “I couldn't get out of the house. I went to the doctors this morning and we couldn't get into the driveway, we had to go through the neighbors."

Joe says he’s seen a lot of flood conditions in Carey, but this event is worse than most. Places in Downtown Carey saw flooding like the VFW. While they say it could have been worse they want a solution to the flooding issue.

"It was acceptable how much water came in there because it could have been a lot worse had those doors not been properly secured," said Dan Monday, VFW Commander.

"This is absurd,” said Matthew Troiano, a Carey resident. “If you look down that way it's over a block flooded that way as well. We need this taken care of so that way the water can drain through town easily instead of having flooding.

Water levels are already beginning to recede as some storm drains are opening back up. Officials say they plan to begin clean-up Friday as well as look into multiple options for a solution to the villages flooding in the future.

