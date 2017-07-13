Accused murderer assigned public defender

A Toledo man accused of aggravated murder took a plea deal to avoid trial and possibly receiver a short sentence. However, he later withdrew his plea and fired his attorney.

Now the case against Terry Campbell is back at the beginning stages.

Campbell wrote a hand-written motion to the judge saying he will represent himself.

He says he would also like to have surveillance video in his home released. He believes the video could help his defense.

However, he later asked a judge for a public defender. The judge did appoint the Meira Zucker, but she has yet to accept the case. She told the judge she wants more time to speak with her client.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.