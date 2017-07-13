Two-sport athlete steps away from sports after career riddled by injury

Coming out of high school, Jackson Lamb was a star on the basketball court and a legitimate Major League Baseball prospect.

Lamb committed to Michigan, but things never quite panned out the way he planned.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity obviously,” said Lamb. “Coming out of high school, a lot of hype, two-sport athlete, every kids dream. Going through the process of, no matter how good you are coming out of high school, life has a different plan for you and that’s gonna come out one way or another.”

Lamb dealt with multiple injuries in his time at Michigan.

He faced plenty of setbacks during his college career. Now, after he went undrafted in last month’s Major League Baseball draft, he has decided to

call it quits.

“I think I’m satisfied. I think that’s the word I’d use," Lamb said. "Every time on the mound, I gave it 110 percent and I think that’s all you can ask for. A lot of times I wanted to be out there and I couldn’t because of injury. But when out there, I made the most of it and that’s all you can really do.”

Lamb has no regrets. He passed on opportunities to play professional baseball for the chance to play at Michigan, but now is ready to move on.

“I had my opportunity, I think that’s the only thing you can really ask for," Lamb said. "Got recruited. I got a bunch of letters from different coaches and different programs in two different sports. I got drafted twice. There are just a bunch of different things that I’ve done that people have never got to experience.”

Lamb will now take online classes in hopes of earning another degree and begin his life after sports.

