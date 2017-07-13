Wood County urges residents with private wells to disinfect, test drinking water

The Wood County Health District says residents in and around flooded areas should check their drinking water.

The district says the heavy rains can create conditions affecting private wells and drinking water that can contaminate the water.

The flood water and runoff may contain fecal material from overflowing sewage system, agricultural and industrial byproducts and other contaminants with carrying water-bourne illness.

Wells located in pits, basements and other low-lying ares are especially vulnerable to contamination.

Health district officials urge residents with well submerged by flood water should pump out the water. Then the water must be disinfected and tested to determine if the water is safe.

Residents with private wells should contact the Wood County Health District for information on how to disinfect and test water from a well.

