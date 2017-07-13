Harmful Algal Bloom forecast predicts large, toxic bloom

Flash flood warnings and heavy rains earlier Thursday have only added to what has been one of the wettest years on record in northwest Ohio.

Algae experts say the rain is the driving forecast behind Thursday's Harmful Algal Bloom forecast.

"The key message is there will be scum on the lake and it will be toxic," said NOAA Oceanographer Dr. Richard Stumpf. "Don't go swimming, don't let dogs go swimming."

A large algal bloom on Lake Erie is the official forecast this year, larger than last year.

On a scale of 0-10 with zero being a small bloom, this year is supposed to be a 7.5. But a large bloom does not automatically mean big dangers or a water crisis.

"We are not at all able to forecast toxicity right now. We can say it's going to be there and big," said Dr. Laura Johnson of the National Center for Water Quality Research Laboratory. "The exact location depends on the weather at that time. We can't say how toxic it's going to be."

While bloom size forecasts are increasingly accurate, toxicity remains hard to predict.

"That does vary a fair amount between years," Dr. Stumpf explained. "2014 for example the cells were making more toxins, compared to the last few years."

With heavy rains common the past 10 years large blooms have become more normal.

"We've had a lot of big years these past 10 years," Dr. Johnson said. "There have only been 2 years where we've had low numbers."

A severe bloom is likely coming. Now it's up to daily weather conditions to see where the bloom goes and how toxic it will be.

