Sen. Portman still sees issues in proposed health care bill

Senate republicans have released an updated version of their health care bill. The bill still seeks to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but the question is whether or not the GOP can muster 51 votes to pass the measure.

One of the key votes is that of Ohio U.S. Senator Rob Portman. He opposed the earlier Senate version.

The revised legislation does include $45 billion to help states combat drug abuse, something Sen. Portman has pushed for in the American Healthcare Act.

The senator says the increased funding is an "improvement." He added that he'd like to see Ohio get "a big chunk of it because we're a state that's really hit hard."

However, the updated health care bill still retains cuts to Medicaid, the health care program for the poor.

Ohio is a state that earlier adopted Medicaid expansion, something Senator Portman has opposed cutting. "I need to be sure that this legislation does not pull the rug out from under people in Ohio who are getting care right now that they need, particularly treatment for opioids," Sen. Portman said.

In order to pass the legislation, Republicans can afford only two defections from its 52 members.

At last report, the number of GOP Senators expected to opposed the bill surpasses that number meaning majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell still faces and uphill fight to get the bill passed.

