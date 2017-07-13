Former law firm employee accused of stealing from firm, elderly - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former law firm employee accused of stealing from firm, elderly client

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former employee of a law firm in downtown Toledo is out on bond after because accused of stealing from the firm. 

Charles Boyk of Charles Boyk Law Offices said Leslie Rombkowski stole more than a million dollars from the firm and an elderly client. 

Rombkowski was indicted on several theft-related charges and was being held in the Lucas County Jail.

She posted bond on Wednesday. 

Rombkowski will be back in court for an arraignment later this month. 

