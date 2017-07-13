MAJOR FLOODING: Blanchard Rising!

After back to back days of torrential rainfall, the rivers are overflowing at near record levels.
Warnings for the Sandusky and Blanchard rivers remain active through tomorrow as river crests are expect by mid-morning Friday.
The Blanchard river is continue to rise through the afternoon and tomorrow morning, soaring into Major Flood Stage and remaining there through late Friday.
Crests are expected to reach near 17’ by 8 AM Friday morning which would be the 4th highest crest of the Blanchard of all time!
