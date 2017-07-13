Teen appears in adult court for murder of Maumee High School student

A 17-year-old accused of murdering a Maumee High School student made his first appearance in adult court on Thursday.

Andrew Foster Martin was bound over from the juvenile system to felony court.

Police say Foster Martin was the one who pulled the trigger when shots were fired into a car during a west Toledo robbery in February.

Those shots killed Colin Doyle and paralyzed his friend.

Foster Martin pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His bond is set at $1 million.

