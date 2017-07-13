Findlay could see one of largest floods of Blanchard River in history

Findlay area residents are no strangers to high waters and flooding. Once it starts raining heavily, they know what to expect.

But no one quite expected this.

One resident said she has lived in Findlay for 31 years and never experienced water or flood damage until Thursday morning.

"Never really in the West Park area. I'm not sure if it's the clay or what happens with that but it doesn't flood. So for me to wake up in the morning and my kids being like, 'there's a flood in the yard', I was like 'oh my gosh'", said Melanie McMaster.

Current forecasts are projecting that the Blanchard River will crest at 17 feet by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

If this happens, it would be the fourth-highest crest in the history of the Blanchard River in Findlay.

'We're just trying to make the best of the situation," said Findlay mayor Linda Mihalik. "We've been through events similar to this in the past, obviously a lot less than 17 feet. This doesn't come necessarily to the level of August 2007 which was an excess of 18 feet, but it will still be a major flood event for us."

The highest crest was 18.5 feet in August 2007.

A hydrologist from the National Weather Service said there is concern over the tremendous amounts of rain that fell directly over the river basin.

Mayor Mihalik reminds drivers to "turn around, don't drown" and avoid high water.

A photo sent in by a viewer gives a perfect visual to what the mayor is advising you to avoid. A car drove through the high flood water and ended up in Plum Creek in Findlay.

The occupant made it out safely, but the car was submerged in water.

There are many roads that are closed due to high water in the Findlay area. Don't risk going through high water because you never know what is under the water.

Mayor Mihalik also asks residents who have non-emergency questions and concerns to call 419-424-7000.

Sandbags are available for city residents at the city of Findlay employee parking lot at 224 West Crawford Street.

City workers, volunteers and members of the community have come together to help each other load the sandbags into vehicles.

McMaster said she's thankful that the city offers this assistance, as she has had to take advantage of it.

City employees said they have to restock to account for all the people that have been coming by to pick up sandbags.

