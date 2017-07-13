Blanchard River expected to crest near 17'

Findlay area residents are no strangers to high waters and flooding. Once it starts raining heavily, they know what to expect. But no one quite expected this.

The Blanchard River is expected to crest at 16.8' at about 8 p.m. Friday. If this happens, it would be the fourth-highest crest in the history of the Blanchard River in Findlay. Water levels are expected to stay near the peak until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Water levels are then expected to go below flood stage by Sunday night.

Mayor Mihalik reminds drivers to "turn around, don't drown" and avoid high water.

At 1 p.m., crews closed the Main Street Bridge due to flooding concerns. By 6 p.m. water was spilling across Main Street, essentially cutting the town in half.

One resident said that the flooding and road closures hinder him from going to work,

"This is a main road I take to work every day. I can't get to where I work, where I'm supposed to be at the moment, due to all the flooding area. With people's houses being flooded I'm probably be busy helping them today. It's a big pain trying to get around when you have a lot of water to avoid," the man said.

Mariah Stockard was attempting to walk through the water to get to her boyfriend's store on Main Street, but deemed it too risky to try to make it through the deep, moving water.

"It can be risky here in Findlay but we never thought it would be this bad. This is definitely not something we were ready for," Stockard said.

The city of Findlay tells residents that if they have any debris due to the flooding, they will pick it up for free. Residents must have that debris on their curb no later than 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hancock County officials say the county is under a level 2 flood warning, which warrants a state of emergency.

After back-to-back days of torrential rainfall, the rivers are overflowing at near record levels.

One resident said she has lived in Findlay for 31 years and never experienced water or flood damage until Thursday morning.

"Never really in the West Park area. I'm not sure if it's the clay or what happens with that but it doesn't flood. So for me to wake up in the morning and my kids being like, 'there's a flood in the yard', I was like 'oh my gosh'", said Melanie McMaster.

'We're just trying to make the best of the situation," said Findlay mayor Linda Mihalik. "We've been through events similar to this in the past, obviously a lot less than 17 feet. This doesn't come necessarily to the level of August 2007 which was an excess of 18 feet, but it will still be a major flood event for us."

Mayor Mihalik also asks residents who have non-emergency questions and concerns to call 419-424-7000.

The highest crest in Findlay was 18.5 feet in August 2007.

The Blanchard River crested at 31.4 feet in Ottawa on August 23 of the same year.

A hydrologist from the National Weather Service said there is concern over the tremendous amounts of rain that fell directly over the river basin.

A photo sent in by a viewer gives a perfect visual to what the mayor is advising you to avoid. A car drove through the high flood water and ended up in Plum Creek in Findlay.

The occupant made it out safely, but the car was submerged in water.

There are many roads that are closed due to high water in the Findlay area. Don't risk going through high water because you never know what is under the water.

Warnings for the Sandusky and Blanchard rivers remain active through tomorrow as river crests are expect by mid-morning Friday.

Sandbags are available for city residents at the city of Findlay employee parking lot at 224 West Crawford Street. Shortly after they were available, residents came in large numbers to take those sandbags to re-enforce their homes.

City workers, volunteers and members of the community have come together to help each other load the sandbags into vehicles.

McMaster said she's thankful that the city offers this assistance, as she has had to take advantage of it.

City employees said they have to restock to account for all the people that have been coming by to pick up sandbags.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross will have a shelter for residents at the senior center opening up at 8 p.m.

Beginning only July 18, Findlay will offer pickup services for debris damaged by the flood. The city says debris should be on their curb by 7 a.m. and only flood damaged debris will be collected.

