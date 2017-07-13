Man found guilty of murdering girlfriend sentenced to 20 years

A man found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.
Maurice Kenney avoided a murder charge when he entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors said he shot and killed Denise Glover after an argument.
This is Kenney's ninth felony charge.
The court gave Kenney the maximum sentence and does not recommend a shortened release.
Kenney will serve out his sentence at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in Orient, Ohio.
