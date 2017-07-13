Convicted killer of Monroe woman faces his sentence - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Convicted killer of Monroe woman faces his sentence

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A man convicted of killing a Monroe woman three years ago will receive his sentence Thursday. 

Daniel Clay was found guilty of the murder of Chelsea Bruck in May. 

Clay killed Bruck after a Halloween party in October 2014.

Michigan law requires the court to impose a life sentence without the possibility of parole. 

