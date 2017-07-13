Convicted killer of Chelsea Bruck sentenced to life in prison

A Monroe County judge sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a Monroe woman three years ago.

A Monroe County jury found Daniel Clay guilty of the murder of Chelsea Bruck in May.

Clay killed Bruck after a Halloween party in October 2014.

Chelsea Bruck was last seen alive at an annual Halloween party in Monroe County. Clay was also at the party. Clay and Bruck knew each other through mutual friends.

Due to a misunderstanding, Bruck was left alone at the party without a cell phone at the end of the night.

She was never seen alive again.

Five months would pass before investigators had a break in the case. Bruck's shoe was found along a road in Monroe County in March 2015. This led investigators to find the costume she was wearing to the Halloween party in a run-down building in Wayne County.

Investigators found two blood stains as well as Clay's DNA on her costume.

A pedestrian discovered Bruck's body in a Monroe County woods in April 2015, almost six months to the day that Bruck went missing. Clay was taken into custody in July 2016.

Clay went from denying that he ever knew Chelsea to admitting that he murdered her.

Bruck's family, along with state prosecutors, wore purple as a tribute to Bruck.

The judge sentenced Clay to life and ordered him to pay back court costs to the county. He will have 40 days to appeal the sentence.

In his remarks to the Clay, the judge bluntly called Clay a "liar, rapist and killer."

However, Chelsea's mother, Leannda Bruck, gave a much different speech. She offered forgiveness to her daughter's killer and even gave him a Bible.

"Today with the strength from Jesus Christ, I forgive Daniel Clay because if I don't, all that has happened in the last two and three-quarter years will destroy the rest of my life," Bruck said.

During a press conference, Bruck said it is time for her family to move forward.

"990 days after murdering Chelsea and concealing her body, I will again agree with one statement that the defendant made, he is a monster," Bruck said. "But we're all trying to move forward with new routines, marriages, children, grandchildren. Just keep moving into the new routine. So I don't know what closure is and I don't know what it supposed to feel like."

Bruck also said that she hopes others will learn from this tragedy.

"A very important lesson from the loss of Chelsea, don't leave your friends alone. If you go somewhere, anywhere as a group, please leave with that same group. Don't assume that they're going to be okay," Bruck said.

She thanked all the prosecutors and law enforcement who helped to bring justice for Chelsea.

The Brucks also set up a memorial scholarship in Chelsea's honor at Monroe Community College.

Clay will be in an intake facility until he is transferred to prison.

