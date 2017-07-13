Convicted killer of Chelsea Bruck sentenced to life in prison

A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening and early tonight across the south end of our viewing area.More >>
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening and early tonight across the south end of our viewing area.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Findlay area residents are no strangers to high waters and flooding.More >>
Findlay area residents are no strangers to high waters and flooding.More >>
When the city of Toledo found $8.2 million in their budget, there were many questions raised about where it came from.More >>
When the city of Toledo found $8.2 million in their budget, there were many questions raised about where it came from.More >>
A man convicted of killing a Monroe woman three years ago will receive his sentence Thursday.More >>
A man convicted of killing a Monroe woman three years ago will receive his sentence Thursday.More >>
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening and early tonight across the south end of our viewing area.More >>
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues this evening and early tonight across the south end of our viewing area.More >>
A former employee of a law firm in downtown Toledo is out on bond after because accused of stealing from the firm.More >>
A former employee of a law firm in downtown Toledo is out on bond after because accused of stealing from the firm.More >>