Man whose daughter suffers from rare heart disease loses everything in house fire

A man lost everything in a Toledo house fire Thursday morning, and said she doesn't know what he's going to do next.

The fire occurred at the home on East Pearl Street and Elm Street around 5:30 a.m.

Crews first believed that the home was vacant.

The man said he found out about the fire while watching the morning news.

The man, who had been living in the house since May, said he lost everything.

Crews said the home would have to be demolished.

The man said he has a seven-month-old daughter who suffers from a rare heart disease.

He was at the hospital with his daughter when he found out he no longer had a home.

He said his daughter could die at any moment, and doesn't know what he's going to do next.

