Man whose daughter suffers from rare disease loses everything in house fire

A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend will be sentenced on Thursday.More >>
A man found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend will be sentenced on Thursday.More >>
A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A man convicted of killing a Monroe woman three years ago will receive his sentence Thursday.More >>
A man convicted of killing a Monroe woman three years ago will receive his sentence Thursday.More >>
A man lost everything in a Toledo house fire Thursday morning, and said she doesn't know what he's going to do next.More >>
A man lost everything in a Toledo house fire Thursday morning, and said she doesn't know what he's going to do next.More >>
Police say the chief of the Walbridge Police Department committed suicide Tuesday. Chief Walt Tylicki had served the department for almost a decade.More >>
Police say the chief of the Walbridge Police Department committed suicide Tuesday. Chief Walt Tylicki had served the department for almost a decade.More >>