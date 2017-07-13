Heavy fire burns home man died in two days ago

A suspicious fire damaged a home that a man recently died in Thursday night.

The fire occurred on the corner of Waverly Avenue and Midway Plaisance Street in central Toledo.

Officials said heavy fire was coming from the front of the house when they arrived to the scene.

They also say that a man was recently found dead in the home from a drug overdose two days ago.

An investigator was called to the scene.

