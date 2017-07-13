TFD battles intense house fire in rainy weather

A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Cincinnati plans to install a series of high-tech devices to track gunfire around the city in an effort to reduce gun violence and provide more information to officers responding to calls.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Bird advocates are hailing the National Guard Bureau's decision not to build a commercial-scale wind turbine at Camp Perry near Ohio's western Lake Erie shoreline.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
Michigan residents have until Monday to register to vote in next month's election, which will be the first to feature the state's new election equipment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A suspicious fire damaged a home that a man recently died in Thursday night.More >>
A suspicious fire damaged a home that a man recently died in Thursday night.More >>
Toledo fire is on the scene of an intense house fire in north Toledo Thursday morning.More >>
Toledo fire is on the scene of an intense house fire in north Toledo Thursday morning.More >>
A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.More >>
A Toledo splash pad is closed indefinitely due to vandalism.More >>
A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
A very humid setting is in place this evening. There is a chance of showers and thundershowers, though the stronger storms should hold off until later tonight.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is now officially a candidate to keep her job at One Government Center.More >>
Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is now officially a candidate to keep her job at One Government Center.More >>