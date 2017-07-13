TFD battles intense house fire in rainy weather

Toledo fire is on the scene of an intense house fire in north Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on East Pearl Street and Elm Street around 5:30 a.m.

The battalion chief said the flames were so heavy and intense that the crew went into defensive mode.

He said they believe the fire started on the front porch.

Neighbors said they have seen people live in and out of the home.

The battalion chief said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire and is deemed as vacant.

Crews now have the house in a controlled burn.

The fire is being ruled as suspicious.

The house will have to be demolished.

