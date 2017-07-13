Gas station destroyed in ATM robbery

A south Toledo gas station was destroyed when two men stole the ATM out of the station Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station on Heatherdowns Boulevard and Key Street around 4 a.m.

Surveillance video shows two men back their truck up to the front door of the store and then proceed to pry open the door.

They took out a chain and hooked the ATM, that was bolted to the floor, up to their truck.

The men then pulled the ATM through the front of the gas station and took off.

Toledo police are investigating as these two men are now on the run.

Police say they are trying enhance the surveillance video in order to see the license plate.

Anyone with with information about the robbery should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

