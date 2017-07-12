Standing water and rainy forecast causing concern among farmers

While the rain is threatening basements for some folks, for others it's their livelihood. Local farmers say some of their crops are literally underwater.

Standing water in farm fields is a problem for not only those harvesting the crops, but also for consumers buying produce.

Crop experts say if conditions continue with our excess water and the drought conditions out West, shoppers could see a change to your grocery bill in the future.

Water has overtaken farmers' crops, threatening their harvest.

"When supplies get extremely tight, prices will rally," said Marc Schaller, general manager at Countyline Co-Op in Pemberville. "And we see it not so much by fall of this year, but you could see something like that carry on well into 2018."

All crop prices d ropped Wednesday, while most wheat has been harvested the biggest threat is to the planted beans.

"I'm afraid with the volume we've had there are going to be a lot of drowned out spots," said Schaller. "The beans will just die because the roots can't get air and they will just suffocate."

"See here's standing water down through the bean field," explained Roger Burtchin, a farmer.

Roger farms 400 acres of corn, beans, wheat, and hay. He's been checking his fields daily, but says there's nothing he can do about the standing water.

"We're up over 4 inches since Sunday night and this ground just can't handle it," said Burtchin. "So it can't get away being so flat, so it just lays there."

He says his corn crop should be fine, but has already seen a change in color of his beans. Some once were green and now have turned yellow and seen slow growth.

"It reduces income you know," said Roger Burtchin. "We've already got all our cost in it so that's not going to change, but we've got to be able to sell more than we put into it."

While we may not see a change in crop prices this year, crop experts say the economy will be impacted if farmers have a tough year, especially in small communities like Pemberville.

Roger is hopeful the rain will stop so he can get back into his fields sooner than later.

