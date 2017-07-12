Several events planned for Marathon Classic week

One of Toledo's most celebrated traditions will return to the area when the top female golfers from around the country tee off at 32nd Annual Marathon LPGA Classic Presented by Owens Corning & O-I at Highland Meadows.

A field of international golfers led by defending champion Lydia Ko will compete for $1.6 million in prize money. The champion will pocket $240,000.

The week-long event begins Monday with the PNC Pro-Am and the ProMedica/Hylant Pro-Am at Highland Meadows.

One Tuesday, competitors will hit the links for a practice round that will last all day.

There will also be three pro-ams including the Dana Pro-Am at Iverness Club, the Image Group Pro-Am at Sylvania Country Club and the KeyBank Putting Pro-Am on the main putting green at Highland Meadows.

The Marathon Classic will hold their first ever women's summit at 10:30 a.m. Journalist Amy Robach and Army veteran Dan Nevins will speak. Nevins will also lead a yoga class.

Later at 5:30 p.m., there will be a gala at the SeaGate Center.

On Wednesday, LPGA pros will tee off with local celebrities at the Buckeye Broadband Celebrity Pro-Am.

The tournament officially kicks off Thursday with first round play at Highland Meadows. Kroger will celebrate Senior Day by offering free parking and half-priced weekly grounds pass.

The second round tees off Friday. At noon, there will be a high school girls golf luncheon at the course.

Those that survive the first cut will play their third round on Saturday.

The week wraps up on Sunday with Toledo Clinic's Championship Sunday.

The closing ceremony crowning the new champion will be at approximately 5 p.m. on the 18th green.

Valpark of Northwest Ohio will host a Kids Zone during the four-day tournament with special activities for kids 17 and under.

There will be scavenger hunts all four days. On Saturday and Sunday, kids will also get to meet characters from Laurel's Princess Parties.

On Friday, local mascots will make an appearance as well as the Imagination Station.

On Saturday, animals from the Toledo Zoo will there to greet kids.

Finally on Sunday, the Kids Zone will have a First Tee clinic.

All active and retired first responders and military members get free admission for themselves and one guest all week long.

