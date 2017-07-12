Prevent basement flooding during heavy storms

Toledo leaders have a close eye on storms, but they feel confident in Toledo's drainage and sewer system. They are urging residents to stay away from any standing water that could be out in the streets.

However Bowling Green officials issued a flood warning with the incoming storms. Their storm water systems are close to capacity. Some are already there. That is wreaking havoc on streets and homes.

"I’ve seen it worse a few times,” says Bowling green resident Michael Gerhard, “but this is the first time I’ve seen a road closure."

All the rivers in our area are in a near flood stage or minor flood stage. And the rising waters could mean trouble for some homes.

Many basements are flooding in the area already. Stephen Konz, a crew leader for ServPro Bowling Green, had a busy day Wednesday.

"We had a gentleman's sump pump, the water line off the sump system broke because it couldn't keep up with the amount of water that was coming in off the plate," Konz explained. "So the sump burned up, stopped working, he ended up getting about 4 inches of water.”

Four inches at one stop, and three at another. Furniture and a lot of other items were damaged. That caused a lot of work to do just to get it dried out.

The cost can hurt, especially if your insurance doesn't cover it.

"Typically our bill can be anywhere from $6,000, $6,500 to $10,000," Konz said.

But there are things you can do to save a lot in the event of a flood.

Konz says make sure to keep an eye on your sump pump and keep an eye outside your house to ensure the exterior walls are dry.

The city urges residents to report any puddling in drainage areas to Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

