Harbor Behavioral Health hosting opioid addiction, Narcan training event

The opioid epidemic remains a problem in the state of Ohio, with many state and local leaders coming up with creative solutions to attack the problem.

The Lucas County Library in Sylvania will host a presentation by Harbor Behavioral Health that provided information and resources on fighting addiction.

Earlier in the week, the state recognized Lucas County's DART Program as one of the top programs in the state. The state hopes to replicate and expand it into other Ohio communities.

Sheriff John Tharp says he is pleased with expansion efforts. However, to fight the epidemic, the community needs to help support law enforcement efforts.

Harbor Behavioral Health is one of the institutions dedicated to working with law enforcement to fight addiction.

"This epidemic impacts everybody," said Kathy Schnapp of Harbor Behavioral Health. "It impacts every socioeconomic group, males, females, all ages. And it's not just the person suffering from the disease, it's everyone around it."

The Lucas County Health Department will provide nalaxone training following the presentation.

The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Harbor hopes to host more events at area libraries in the coming months.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.