Not enough candidates on the ballot for city council primary

Twenty-five candidates have taken out petitions for the six at-large council seats. With the deadline quickly approaching, only seven had filed when the Lucas County Board of Elections closed it’s doors Wednesday. That is not enough candidates for a September primary.

Of the six current at-large council members, the only one not planning on running is City Council President Steve Steel because of term limits.

One of those incumbents, Independent Sandy Spang filed her petition Wednesday.

"You're always happy when you've got your signatures and can bring them to the board of elections," Councilwoman Spang said. "I'm looking forward to it. I enjoy campaigning, I'm looking forward to it because I get to meet citizens and hear about the concerns that they have.”

If less than 13 candidates get their signatures in by Friday, then there will be no September primary for the city council.

The candidates who have filed so far are:

Gary Johnson

Kurt Young

Dr. Cecelia Adams

Sandy Spang

Harvey Savage Jr.

Nicholas Komives

Sam Meldon

The board of elections says they expect more trickling in before Friday at 4 p.m.

"We've got a lot of great candidates and what we need is to talk about issues and to have a great dialogue," Councilwoman Spang said. "It will be good for the city to have that campaign dialogue."

Candidates need at least 250 signatures, making them spend time talking to residents about the issues.

"Folks have been concerned about the seasonal issues, like their parks and the mowing and that sort of thing. But they're also interested in the larger issues," Councilwoman Spang said. "I've talked a lot about budgeting.”

If enough candidates file, the top 12 will move on from the primary. Then the top 6 will win the seats in November.

The primary is scheduled for September 12.

