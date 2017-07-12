FIRST ALERT: Torrential Rains Overnight

The FIRST ALERT Team is tracking heavy thunderstorms overnight and Thursday morning. The biggest threats with these storms will be torrential rains and terrific lightning. There is also a risk of wind damage to trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until at least 11:00 AM Thursday as a result of the likely heavy rains.
There is a chance of storms developing from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM.
The heaviest rains can be expected from 2:00 AM through 8:00 AM.
If you live in low lying areas, near creeks or streams, or have a basement prone to flooding you should monitor this situation closely. The FIRST ALERT Weather App is great way to keep up with these storms and receive updates from our team.
Stay safe, RobertWTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.