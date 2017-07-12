FIRST ALERT: Torrential Rains Overnight

The FIRST ALERT Team is tracking heavy thunderstorms overnight and Thursday morning. The biggest threats with these storms will be torrential rains and terrific lightning. There is also a risk of wind damage to trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until at least 11:00 AM Thursday as a result of the likely heavy rains.

There is a chance of storms developing from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

The heaviest rains can be expected from 2:00 AM through 8:00 AM.

If you live in low lying areas, near creeks or streams, or have a basement prone to flooding you should monitor this situation closely. The FIRST ALERT Weather App is great way to keep up with these storms and receive updates from our team.

Stay safe, RobertWTOL