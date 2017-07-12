Cross country charity bike ride stops in Toledo

The Jett Foundation organizes cross country bike tours to raise money for a deadly disease.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare disorder that typically affects young boys.

To help raise awareness, the Jett Foundation organized tours made up from kids of different states and backgrounds. The only link is they know someone affected by Duchenne.

The riders stay with host families. Sometimes those families also know someone afflicted by the disease.

"The very first Jett Ride we didn't stay with any host families, so the interaction was minimal with people really affected," said tour director Gary Rice. "But this now has become the highlight of the trips to meet these families."

The tour passed through Toledo and stop at the home of Scott and Tammy Henegar, whose 11 year old son Braeden is suffering Duchenne.

"Last night, they were crashing in the barn having a good old time," Tammy Henegar said. "And Braeden hangs out with them until the wee hours until its time to go to bed."

The idea of the ride is raise awareness, money and support for those affected.

"He said to us a year or two ago that he hates having Duchenne, but he also loves it," Henegar said. "And I asked him why, he said, 'I wouldn't be meeting all of these incredible people' if he didn't have it."

Thursday morning, the seven riders along with their chaperones will hit the road riding toward the New Jersey coast.

