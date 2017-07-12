Police identify man found dead in west Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police have identified a man found dead Tuesday evening.

Walter Sites, 73, was found dead in a home on Packard and Dryden

On Thursday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide. 

An autopsy revealed massive head trauma including skull fractures and brain injuries. The report says a "blunt instrument" caused the injuries. 

Anyone with information on the death should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

