Police identify man found dead in west Toledo

Toledo police have identified a man found dead Tuesday evening.

Walter Sites, 73, was found dead in a home on Packard and Dryden.

On Thursday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

An autopsy revealed massive head trauma including skull fractures and brain injuries. The report says a "blunt instrument" caused the injuries.

Anyone with information on the death should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

