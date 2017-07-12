Adrian police investigating homicide

The Adrian Police Department is investigating a homicide they believe began with a home invasion.

Police received a call at about 5:30 Tuesday morning of a deceased person on Frank Street. When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old resident dead in the home.

Police say investigators gathered evidence that pointed to a specific person. That suspect was later arrested.

Adrian police have not released the name of either the victim or suspect.

The suspect will be arraigned Thursday.

The homicide is still under investigation.

