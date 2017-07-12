Davis College Rock-a-thon supports students, veterans

A local school took to its front lawn to rock for a good cause.

Workers and the president at Davis College sat in rocking chairs in front of the school on Monroe Street as part of their twelve-hour "Rock-a-thon".

The Rock-a-thon supports veterans and and raises money for scholarships for students.

"It's Davis College's 159 anniversary, so we're celebrating by giving back to our community and raising funds for the Wounded Warrior project and student scholarships," said Dianne Brunner, president of Davis College.

You can stop by and visit with the rockers at school until 6 p.m.

