Former Portman protesters thank him for opposing health care bill

Ohioans who were once protesting Senator Rob Portman are now thanking him.

An active group called Revolution in Northwest Ohio gathered in front of Senator Portman's office on Madison Street to sign a thank you card for him.

The group applauds Portman's decision to not vote on a senate version of the Republican health care bill, which was drawn up criticism from both parties.

"It's a way that the people show their support and connection to the elected official. Instead of Mr. Portman being up on the twelfth floor represented, we're actually involved and engaged in the democratic process," said Dennis Slotnick of Revolution in Northwest Ohio.

Portman is one of two Republican senators who opposed the current plan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.